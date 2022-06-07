Local military spouse creates beautiful handmade jewelry

Alise Morales, founder of Jasper & Elm, started her jewelry business in 2020 while feeling isolated during the pandemic and her partner’s deployment. Her creative outlet in the form of polymer clay and resin art helped her navigate the uncertainty and now is a key part of her mental health and self-care routines.

Alise takes inspiration from nature – everything from the ocean to a stormy sky to the plethora of plants in her home and garden. Her favorite styles to make are ones that allow her to create marbled patterns to imitate stone and ocean waves.

Her advice for other women wanting to become entrepreneurs: Go for it. If you have an idea, do it! There may be other people out there doing the same thing, but only you can bring your passion and energy to a project.

Jasper & Elm jewelry can be found in several boutiques in Jacksonville, as well as across the US! Go to www.jasperandelm.com to shop and learn more!