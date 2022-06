There’s a viral cola hack that is taking Tik Tok by storm... but does it actually work?

If you’ve been scrolling Tik Tok recently, chances are you have seen someone attempt this trend. Users are saying that if you take a glass of sparkling water and pour balsamic vinegar into it the drink will magically turn into a Coca-Cola imposter. Today, we had Mark, Jana, and Rance try this hack to see if it really is Fact or Fiction.