POURS inside Greenwise Market will be offering pint deals as Veterans United Craft Brewery takes over their taps.
About POURS at Publix GreenWise Market
There’s always something good at POURS. Support your community with locally roasted brewed coffee you can grab to go, and wine* or local craft beer you can sip while you shop. Relax at our bar with on-tap kombucha or a freshly made açaí bowl. Or get a fruit smoothie for the road. Whether it’s your first, last, or only stop, POURS has something to make your day better.
EVENT INFO
Date: Jun 17
Time:5:00 PM-8:00 PMEST
Location:
Publix GreenWise Market - Nocatee, FL
Find more info here: https://events.greenwisemarket.com/events/veterans-united-tap-takeover-363206810347