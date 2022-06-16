The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

POURS inside Greenwise Market will be offering pint deals as Veterans United Craft Brewery takes over their taps.

About POURS at Publix GreenWise Market

There’s always something good at POURS. Support your community with locally roasted brewed coffee you can grab to go, and wine* or local craft beer you can sip while you shop. Relax at our bar with on-tap kombucha or a freshly made açaí bowl. Or get a fruit smoothie for the road. Whether it’s your first, last, or only stop, POURS has something to make your day better.

EVENT INFO

Date: Jun 17

Time:5:00 PM-8:00 PMEST

Location:

Publix GreenWise Market - Nocatee, FL

250 Pine Lake Drive

Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

Find more info here: https://events.greenwisemarket.com/events/veterans-united-tap-takeover-363206810347