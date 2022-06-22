Summer family fun with Painting with A Twist

Looking for some summer family fun? Swing by Painting with a Twist! Painting with a Twist is an art studio that provides easy-to-follow painting classes for all ages. To book your visit, simply go to their website, find an event that interests you, and make a reservation!

Painting with a Twist puts on a wide variety of classes, including black light, summer fun, family fun, ladies’ night, and date night classes. They also host Paint Your Pet classes, where you send in a photo of your pet and the artists give you the steps to paint it. Additionally, their Painting with a Purpose classes partner with a nonprofit that receives all proceeds from the class.

The price for each class ranges from $30-$55 per person. The studio is BYO, meaning customers can bring food and drinks of their choice to class. Book your class and visit Painting with a Twist at 1525 San Marco Blvd. Check out their website at paintingwithatwist.com/studio/jacksonville/ to view upcoming events!