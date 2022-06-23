Anjelah Johnson-Reyes hits the stage in Jacksonville

Sunday June 26th, The Florida Theater will welcome world renowned comedian , actress, and author Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to Jacksonville on her Who Do I Think I Am tour.

You may know Anjelah Johnson for her viral sketch “Nail Salon” (over 100 million views globally) or her MadTV character Bon Qui Qui, but it’s her clean humor and hilarious storytelling that make her one of the most successful stand-up comedians and actresses today. Recently Anjelah has added “author” to her mix of many talents and shares her stories in the tour’s namesake book, Who Do I Think I Am: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams.

With her razor-sharp wit, Anjelah recounts funny stories from her journey—from growing up caught between two worlds (do chips and salsa go with potato salad?) to unexpectedly embracing faith (“I love Jesus, but I will punch a ‘ho”) to her many adventures in dating (she may or may not have accepted dates simply for the food). Through it all, Anjelah transforms from a suburban-adjacent kid with Aquanet-drenched hair into a devoted Christian who abstains from drinking and premarital sex, into a mall-famous Oakland Raiders cheerleader, and then an actually famous comedian traveling the world and meeting people from all-walks of life, including Oprah. No biggie. (Huge biggie.) As she travels the world, Anjelah has eye-opening experiences, and she morphs from square, rigid Anjelah into “Funjelah,” and learns that she can still ride with Jesus without squashing the other parts of her personality.

Anjelah’s stories explore subjects such as navigating your racial identity, finding your place in the world, chasing your crazy dreams, the messiness of an evolving faith, and searching for belonging and meaning. Through her journey, Anjelah gets closer to discovering her true identity and encourages readers to have the audacity to dream big.

Make sure to get your tickets to see Anjelah perform LIVE at the Florida Theater Sunday June 26 at 7:00 PM and check out her new book Who Do I Think I Am , available now in hardcover and audiobook.