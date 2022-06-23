Easy tips to create a beautiful tablescape

Morgan Kalberer is sharing her designer tips to create the perfect July fourth tablescape using muted accents for my neutral lovers. These simple tips will easily elevate a simple backyard bar-b-que and be sure to make a lasting impression. If your style is more neutral and decorating for a ‘theme’ isn’t your thing, then use these tips to get the perfect muted patriotic theme! Morgan’s go-to’s for any table setting are fresh greenery and flowers, and she always goes to her local Trader Joe’s. Fresh greenery or flowers always adds a nice touch. Her last tip in adding that beautiful neutral, summer-ready tablescape is in the plateware. Adding natural elements, like a jute charger is a great way to add another touch of detail. Pair that with simple white plates and antique silverware, you’ve got yourself a table that will wow! Visit her website for more info!