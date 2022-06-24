Rance wrangles crocodiles at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm

Today Rance headed over to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm where he got the opportunity to explore the zoo for National Zoo and Aquarium Month! During his visit, Rance got to feed Maximo, a 16 foot salt water crocodile. While they have numerous species of alligators, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm also homes sloths, birds, and so much more. If you want to learn more you can click here or head to their location in St. Augustine.