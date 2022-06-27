Timoti’s Seafood Shak in Nocatee

Timoti’s Seafood Shak is a locally owned restaurant that started in Downtown Fernandina Beach 10 years ago. With hard work and great employees they were able to expand to Nocatee. Timoti’s offers wild caught seafood, daily specials, and a full bar. The menu is full of great options like shrimp and fish baskets but some of the neighborhood favorites are the lobster rolls, poke bowl, and Mahi tacos. We visited their popular Nocatee location and the neighborhood has been very supportive of the new addition! You can now enjoy Timoti’s late night on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until midnight with their new summer extended hours!