Watch amazing live music at Underbelly in Downtown Jax

The Oh Say Can You Sing live finale will take place at a different spot this year. The new spot maybe new to Oh Say but not new to the music sing. Underbelly music venue took on new ownership when Jason Hunnicut to it over in 2020. Of course Covid hit in 2020 so it took a little longer for Underbelly to reopen but it is now in full swing with amazing events and a delicious food menu and amazing an amazing bourbon bar.

If you would like to find out more info you can visit: underbellyjax.com

Another spot in downtown Jax owner by Jason is Spliff’s Gastropub offering an assortment of beer on tap and delicious food including burgers, mac & cheese bowls and pasta!

Check out their menu here: .spliffsgastropub.com