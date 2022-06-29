Local singer performs on Disney + for their live music performance Harmonious Live

Local musician Karim Zabaneh is a no stranger to performing live on stage because he was the winner of our 2020 Oh Say Can You Sing Finale! He joined us on River City Live to talk about his time on Oh Say and his newest music performance at Disney!

He recently performed at Disney World for Harmonious Live that was streamed on Disney +. You can still watch the special on the streaming platform Disney +. It was hosted by Idina Menzel, who is known for her role as Elsa in “Frozen” and Frozen 2″ The special had singers from all around the world and our Oh Say Can You Sing Winner Karim Zabaneh!

Watch the video above to hear what Karim had to say about this amazing achievement and how performing on our Oh Say special helped him prepare for such a huge accomplishment.