Happy National Fried Chicken Day! with Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck

It’s National Fried Chicken Day! We are celebrating with our friends at Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck. Here are some fun fried chicken facts to celebrate the day:

1. The American South Perfected the Fried Chicken

The first cookbook to publish a fried chicken recipe was in 1825. The book was written by Mary Randolph and was called “The Virginia Housewife, Or Methodical Cook”. This is also considered to be one of the first cookbooks published in America.

2. Fast-food Fried Chicken Wasn’t An Immediate Success

Harland Sanders, who was a soldier and a tire salesmen, came up with the idea of cooking chicken with a pressure cooker and a secret blend of seasonings. He tried selling the dish at a restaurant in Kentucky he opened but it didn’t catch on. Instead, the magic formula was selling the rights to the recipe to other restaurants around the area. By the time he sold the company there were 600 franchises.

3. What Is the Secret to Crispy Fried Chicken?

A steady oil temperature is key to extra-crispy fried chicken. This helps the chicken cook properly and crisp up.