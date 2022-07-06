Products you need to make that beach day more fun!

Having all the right beach accessories can take an already great beach day to a whole new level! Contributor Anne Roy has found some great products that you might want to pick up for more fun in the sun this summer.

Beaches are windy, and pillows are lightweight. It’s a great combo for flying kites, but chasing flying pillows isn’t nearly as fun. Ballast is the only soft, weather resistant pillow that will stay put, allowing you to relax even on the windiest days. ballastgear.com

Straw bags are an essential summer item! These Hat Attack bags come in many shapes, sizes and materials. Hat Attack offers structured, soft, large, small, casual, and dressy versions. A straw bag can be carried to the beach, pool, market, or out to dinner in the spring and summer months. hatattack.com

Pretty Rugged is the perfect faux fur blanket for on-the-go. Small enough to fit in a duffel, but just big enough to keep you warm and cozy at your kids sporting events, tailgating, long car rides, or sitting by the fire. The super soft faux fur blanket is windproof, waterproof and washable! Available in different sizes and colors. prettyruggedshop.com

VoChill’s Stemless Wine chiller is designed to accentuate your stemless wine glass while adding a critical component – temperature control- resulting in the perfect wine experience. These wine chillers are designed and tested in the Texas summertime heat, so you know your wine will stay crisp, cool and refreshing while you relax on the patio. vochill.com

Let the good times roll with the TidalBall beach game that only weighs 10 oz, packs easily into a beach bag or a cargo pocket, and fits in a whole day of fun. It’s a family friendly game that is a mix of cornhole and bocce. tidalball.com

Cornhole is a popular game and Play Go Sports has one that is portable so you can bring it to the beach. It assembles in a minute and stores in a compact carrying case. There are a couple of different theme options. playgosports.com