Give Charlie A Fur-ever Home!

Charlie is a two year old male who is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. He’s a sweet boy who has done well in playgroup sharing space with other dogs, but his favorite thing of all is the companionship of humans! He’s adorable, calm, walks great on a leash, seems to know some basic commands, and is an all around good boy! He would make an excellent candidate for the Bed & Biscuit Club while he waits to be adopted!

If someone wanted to foster him they could network him for his forever family from the peace and comfort of their home while at the same time giving him a break to recharge his batteries to catch up on some much needed rest!! Shelter life is STRESSFUL----the dogs hardly ever get a chance to rest with people coming in and out all day, and of course, the shelter is currently full to the brim too. All of our available dogs (171 currently) are eligible for the Bed Biscuit Club fostering program! Come on down during business hours Mon-Fri 12-7, and Sat/Sun 10-6, and pick a pup to foster! You won’t be sorry!

Thanks to our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsors Forever Vets Animal Hospital.