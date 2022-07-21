Players by the Sea presents “Kinky Boots”

This Summer, after 2 years of sporadic programming, Players by the Sea (PBTS) presents Kinky Boots, opening July 15-August 7. Kinky Boots is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit with songs by Grammy and Tony-award winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper. This joyous musical celebration is about friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, “Kinky Boots” takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. With all that is happening in our country and community, PBTS can’t think of a better time to return to the theater for a night of musical comedy that embraces the power of what we can achieve together through compassion and acceptance.