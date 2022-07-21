The 2022 Jaguars commemorative whiskey bottle is coming!

Citrus Distillery joins River City Live to highlight their 2022 special edition Jaguars Whiskey made from 100% corn, gluten free and produced right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The whisky is making its second round this year and fans are roaring with excitement! The team at Citrus Distillery describes the taste as smooth and easy going, with notes of Caramel, spiced oak, creamed corn and toasted vanilla- all great flavors sure to have this flying off local shelves! The Skartved family moved their operations from Delray Beach Florida to Jacksonville and have been proud to call it home ever since, check out their website for recipes and free distillery tours.

Make sure you pick up your own bottle of Jaguars Whiskey and give the Duval Mule a try!

Duval Mule: 2 ounces of Jaguar Whiskey & 4 ounces of Ginger Beer, garnish with a lime.