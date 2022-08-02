Jeremy Ryan Headlines LOL Jax Film Festival Afterparty

The LOL Jax Film Festival returns for another engagement for creatives this Saturday and Sunday. Locals gather to showcase their filmmaking skills bringing humor and sharing their love for the River City. Jeremy Ryan performs with a musical style that can’t be put in a box, and he will be headlining the festival after party Saturday night. Rance caught up with him backstage to talk about his music and what it means to him to immerse himself in another performance media beyond music. LOL Jax Film Festival will be held at WJCT Studios Saturday and Sunday evening. Tickets are available at www.loljax.com