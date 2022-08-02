RnB Soul Festival bringing harmonies to Jax

A mix of R&B, Neo-Soul and Old School artists will perform throughout the day August 20th at Seawalk Pavillion. Adina Howard, DJ Byrd, DJ Ekin and Sunshine Anderson are a few of the names performing that day. . As many as 5,000 people are expected to attend and feel the groove. Food, fun and healthy uplifting energy are great add ons to what should be a great day. Gates open at 12 noon, the event starts at 1pm, and concludes at 9 pm. Tickets are available at www.rnbsoulfestival.com.