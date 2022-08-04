Krumpin For Success summer camp showcase

Krumpin’ 4 Success was created by Dr. Shanna Carter to teach youths life and business skills that opens up kidpreneurship opportunities. The group celebrates the end of their summer camp with the K4S Teen Camp Showcase: Summer Vacation 2022. The signature event held at the Simonds Johnson Community Center focused on different work applications related to cities all around the country. Rance dropped by to find out how the non-profit has evolved since they first met and their plans for the future.