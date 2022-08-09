Berndt Ends BBQ bringing heat to Blues, Brews and BBQ

The Florida Theatre’s annual event, Blues, Brews, and BBQ, Presented by Publix Charities, showcases the best BBQ the First Coast has to offer! Enjoy endless local BBQ with unlimited samples of Jacksonville’s best craft beer while you listen to live music from the Snacks Blues Band and Beale Street. All proceeds from Blues, Brews, and BBQ benefit the historic, nonprofit Florida Theatre.

Berndt Ends BBQ is located in Mandarin on San Jose Blvd. Owner, Shaine Berndt, brings distinct smoked creations and flavors to diners interested in Florida / Georgia smoked meat stylings. He and his team will be showcasing some of their recipe items at the upcoming Blues, Brews and BBQ at the Florida Theatre. Shaine dropped by the station to offer some grilling tips, as well as share some tasty samples for the RCL family to try.