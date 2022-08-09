Creative, fun hats for the entire family

Wild Child Hat Co is a local small business specializing in adorable trucker hats for the whole family. Linda McCauley, the owner and designer, is a local mom and Navy vet living in Jacksonville Beach. Four years ago she was inspired to create this business when her daughter loved wearing trucker hats, but she couldn’t find any styles in her size that she liked. Knowing that if she was having a hard time finding them, so were other parents. This inspired her to create her own line of hats using fun and creative prints and avoiding words, characters, and big logos. Most styles are gender neutral and, with such a wide variety of prints and colors, there is a style for everyone. The business continues to grow organically and also carries matching hats in adult sizes. You can find Wild Child Hat Co hats at local popup markets, online, and in boutiques all over the country.