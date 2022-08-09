Shop local this back to school season

A 15-minute drive from the St. John’s Town Center, The Hype Section is where you’ll find the best sneakers and sports cards in Jacksonville, Florida. From Nike to Air Jordan to Adidas to Yeezy, The Hype Section is home to the largest selection of sports and Pokémon cards, including PSA-graded single sports cards and collectibles. Visit The Hype Section to shop North Florida’s premier streetwear boutique and consignment store for the latest new release sneakers and sports cards.

Established in 2022, The Hype Section is co-owned by Jacksonville residents Carlos Gil and Reggie Williams; the brother-in-law duo are successful entrepreneurs with significant experience in brand and community building, including marketing, e-commerce, professional sports, and entertainment backgrounds.