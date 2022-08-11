Pro Tips To Keep Your Content Creative

Diversifying your content can be as simple as uploading different types of media or posting on different platforms. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel, find inspiration in how/what other creators are doing in your niche and make it your own and better. This will make creating different types of content a lot easier.

For example, if you are a vlogger who focuses on cooking, consider posting videos on YouTube and Instagram that show off different ways to cook one type of food (e.g.chicken). You might also try creating videos on TikTok to explain how to make certain foods or share recipes with the world. Or, you could create reviews or lists about what’s trending in food right now so that people have more than just recipes when they visit your social channels. Working smarter not harder tends to help with the social creation burnout and will help in the long run. To learn more, visit @webwithdunn !