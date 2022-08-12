Air Fryer Friday | Easy few ingredient bagels

1/2 CUP plus 6 tablespoons self rising flour

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 tablespoon butter melted

1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds or favorite bagel toppings

In a large mixing bowl, add the flour and yogurt and mix until combined. If the dough is too thin, add more flour. If the dough is too thick, add more yogurt.

Lightly flour a kitchen surface and transfer the dough on top. Knead it several times, then divide into portions.

Roll out each portion of dough into a long, sausage shape and connect them at both sides to form a bagel.

Line an air fryer basket with parchment paper. Brush the top of the bagel with the melted butter then sprinkle your favorite bagel toppings.

Place bagel in the air fryer basket and air fry at 180C/350F for 10 minutes, or until golden around the sides.

Remove the bagels from the air fryer basket and place the remaining bagels to cook. Repeat the process until all the bagels are air fried.