Mo V’s Vegan Kitchen is a transition vegan food company. They love to cook all the foods that you LOVE without any animal products. The food is healthier without missing any of the taste! They are often found at Festivals and pop up around Jacksonville and surrounding areas. This weekend, her food will be showcased at the R & B Festival at Seawalk Pavilion.

You may place orders at www.movsveganonline.com/Movsvegankitchen