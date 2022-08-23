River and Post updating brunch menu

Chef Steve Thurston at River and Post constantly tweaks his menu to appeal to a wide base of palates here in the River City. The brunch at R & P usually has a line outside the door of patrons looking to go in on $3 mimosas and sample the flavors of the menu. Rance took Jana on a foodie adventure to check out some of the newest additions to the River and Post brunch menu along with classics that continue to keep visitors drooling. www.riverandpostjax.com