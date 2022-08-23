Chef Steve Thurston at River and Post constantly tweaks his menu to appeal to a wide base of palates here in the River City. The brunch at R & P usually has a line outside the door of patrons looking to go in on $3 mimosas and sample the flavors of the menu. Rance took Jana on a foodie adventure to check out some of the newest additions to the River and Post brunch menu along with classics that continue to keep visitors drooling. www.riverandpostjax.com
River and Post updating brunch menu
