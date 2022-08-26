Bringing Yummy Eats for Labor Day

Traditional cook outs started from Jolanda Parrott’s grandmother, then passed down to her mother, Jo-Lynn, and now to she and her siblings. The Yummy Eats family dropped by the River City Live kitchen to showcase dishes celebrating Labor Day in remembrance of their yearly family cookouts and family functions. You can have a taste of one their traditional cook outs by ordering with Yummy Eats Soul Food and Catering! If you are not cooking for this Labor Day, they are an option to fill in your family cookout. Operating hours are Friday - Sunday from 12 noon - 6pm. and cater…Anytime! www.yummy-eats.com