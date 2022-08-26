Fitness Friday | Switch up your workout with cycle classes

Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing cycle, yoga, or barre for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.

Owner Kelly Frotten joins the show to give cycle tips and tricks for Fitness Friday. If the segment inspired you to get more involved in cycle, her studio offers a wide range of classes, so you can find one best suited to your individual goals and needs.