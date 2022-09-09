The American Cancer Society hosts their annual Cowford Ball

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Join the American Cancer Society’s Cowford Ball on Saturday, September 17, 20222 for a one-of-a-kind evening, featuring great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more. With support from around the country, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.

The American Cancer Society is working to finish the fight against every cancer in every community. They are the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the United States, investing more than $4 billion since 1946. Thanks in part to their contributions, more than 1.5 million lives have been saved in the US in the past two decades.