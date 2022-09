North Florida’s longest running multi-day pop culture experience, Ancient City Con, returns to Saint Johns Convention Center in World Golf Village this weekend. The event promises to be bigger and better than ever going into its 14th year. The stars will be in the building including a few from Stranger Things and Barry Bostwick along with cosplayers, music and more. It starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

Find out appearance schedules and get tickets at www.ancientcitycon.com