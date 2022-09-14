Mental Wellness Wednesday | The science behind children’s toys

True or False: Playing with children’s toys can be good for your mental health as an adult.

A recent study put this to the test! Researchers compared the impact of coloring and building Lego blocks on Stress outcomes. Participants did these activities: 2x a week, 1 hour each time for 1 month

Results:

*Improved state of calm

*Decrease irritability

*Decrease anxiety/worry

It resulted in an almost 50% decrease of stress!

Why it works:

*builds confidence when you complete a “build”

*Targets the central nervous system bc it can be relaxing.

(Has been used effectively with vets with PTSD; called building block therapy)