Mental Wellness Wednesday | The science behind children’s toys

True or False: Playing with children’s toys can be good for your mental health as an adult.
A recent study put this to the test! Researchers compared the impact of coloring and building Lego blocks on Stress outcomes. Participants did these activities: 2x a week, 1 hour each time for 1 month
Results:
*Improved state of calm
*Decrease irritability
*Decrease anxiety/worry
It resulted in an almost 50% decrease of stress!
Why it works:
*builds confidence when you complete a “build”
*Targets the central nervous system bc it can be relaxing.
(Has been used effectively with vets with PTSD; called building block therapy)