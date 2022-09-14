Prati Italia serves homemade pasta, Roman-style pizzas, & more in Town Center

Chef Tom brings the flavor of Jacksonville to the popular St. Johns Town Center shopping and dining center with Prati Italia. Serving contemporary Italian fare including handmade pastas, Roman-style pizzas and handcrafted cocktails, Prati Italia is the only locally-owned restaurant built from the ground-up at the Town Center.

Prati Italia debuted in January 2020, in Chef Tom’s location of his former flagship restaurant, Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails. With a new name, new menu and new look the restaurant is also filled with the familiar heart and soul, staff and ownership, led by Chef Tom. Prati Italia and stands out with carefully-sourced ingredients, bold design, professional service, and a full-circle sustainable approach to sourcing and business. We are delighted to share our passion of great food and hospitality in our beautiful space with a menu of housemade pastas, Roman-style pizzas and craft cocktails.