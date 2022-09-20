Exploring Jacksonville’s rich history: The Jacksonville Public Library

The Jacksonville Public Library had its beginnings when May Moore and Florence Murphy started the “Jacksonville Library and Literary Association” in 1878 was made up by various prominent Jacksonville residents and sought to create a free public library and reading room for the city.

Today, the new Main Library is open to anyone of any race or background. Yolanda Copeland of Explore Jax Core joins us to talk about the rich, deep history that the Jacksonville Public Library has to offer.

To find out more about Explore Jax Core you can head to ExploreJaxCore.com.