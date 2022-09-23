Fall fashion and beauty with Noreen Young

Spice It Up ...Fall has arrived even though we don’t feel it in Florida. The temperatures in the 90′s this week! Wow.

But it is going to feel like the chill of fall before we know it. Let’s get in the mood and spice your life up with something new. Perhaps something you never tried before!

A great way to do this is with a new sweater or better yet a pair of cozy socks! Say goodbye to boring black,white or blue and color your world too! I just discovered this awesome brand called JOHN’S CRAZY SOCKS! So many sock styles to choose from for guys, gals and kids too. The fun socks I purchased are so ME with luscious lips all over them.

Check out …

Browse: www.johnscrazysocks.com Feel even better about your purchase knowing you are supporting a small business owner who just happens to be born with Down Syndrome. His company donates a portion of your purchase to Special Olympics. The holidays are coming. Great gift idea too.

Adding fall decorative touches is nice. But how about adding some spice to your kitchen by trying out new and exotic spices like Vietnamese cinnamon and or French Lavender for your culinary adventures. I have had a party in my kitchen with these spices and herbs.

•Love sipping coffee? Tea? Smoothies Or Hot Chocolate? Me too.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop is coming soon to San Marco. Why not stop in when they open their doors and enjoy a NEW place to sip your coffee and enjoy a delicious treat too. They employ amazing people with disabilities. Now that’s something to brag about! Guests love the vibe and coffee too!

Try a new fall inspired self-care treat like Honey Heel glaze and or hand and body lotion like Honey Chai. Men love this scent and products too. Self care never smelled or felt so good.

A new lipstick can change your life! Really. The trending hues are cinnamon and earthy colors. But Still think about pink to brighten up your face.

Celebrate the beauty of fall and all it has to offer us.

Follow Noreen on social media.