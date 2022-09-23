Using books to teach life lessons

Lauren Eastman is a mom who chases waves, practices yoga and writes every chance she gets. For the past 20 years she has told stories for a living for entrepreneurs, chefs, yoga instructors, and Fortune 500 companies through her PR and content creation company, Issima Communications. She launched Issima Publications in 2020 to begin telling her own stories, co-written with her son, Blake, who is featured in each story.

A student of Eastern Philosophy, Lauren Eastman was inspired to create the Sound of Sharing Series after learning from young students of Sahasra Deepika Foundation for Education in India, whose ability to connect with themselves for the answers of life’s dilemmas were well beyond their years. The concept for the series is informed by her Yoga practice that began during International Studies at American University, then onto the mat from San Francisco to the jungles of Ubud, through the ancient temples of Trithalamalu and beyond.

Her books are available for purchase on Amazon.

Titles are:

Santosha Saves Bedtime

Ahimsa Saves the Playground

Where Did All the Pleases Go