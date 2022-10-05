Amelia Island Jazz Festival tuning up for a week of tunes

Les DeMerle and Bonnie Eisele launched the Amelia Island Jazz Festival some years ago as a way to give back to the music they love. The festival raises money for scholarships offered to high school jazz musicians seeking to continue their education in college. The weeklong music festival focuses on a number of activities to promote jazz and keep it alive for years to come. Rance rolled up to meet the couple and this year’s scholarship recipient to get an inside scoop on the week’s activities.

www.ameliaislandjazzfestival.com