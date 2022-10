We hit the streets and gathered a few station members to try our spread of Pumpkin items. The reactions were so great, we decided it was best for Jana to try these items for herself!

These items include:

Pumpkin Spice Moon Pie

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

Pumpkin Spice Yerbaé Energy drink

Candy Corn Syrup on a Pumpkin Spice Waffle