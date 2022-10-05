Healthy, delicious options for your next tailgate

Football season is underway! Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn shares easy and delicious meals and snacks that you can make and serve at your next tailgate or homegate with a nutritious twist.

Kick off the game with the ultimate gameday party platter.

Start by loading it up with snacking veggies like celery, carrots and breaded dill pickle slices, and offer nutritious dips like hummus, salsa and guacamole. For a protein source, offer a semi-hard cheese like edam and roasted mixed nuts. For a festive twist, you can even serve loaded potato skins and use sour cream “piping” to make footballs!

For the main event, serve burgers and veggie beef kabobs. Beef is an excellent source of high-quality protein that contains all the essential amino acids the body needs with 25 grams in each 3-ounce serving which is about half your daily value, along with 10 essential nutrients including iron, zinc, and B vitamins which help maintain a healthy immune system, support energy and brain function, and more.

Serve burgers with veggie toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and fresh salsa, and kabobs with sliced bell peppers, to balance out the meal with fiber and phytonutrients.

Cheers with lower calorie margaritas made with fruit- and veggie-infused ice cubes.

Place sliced strawberries, peaches, limes and jalapeño in an ice cube tray, fill with water and freeze until set. Serve with low calorie margaritas on game day for a festive adult-friendly beverage

