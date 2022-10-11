38th Annual Caring Chefs returns

The 38th Annual Caring Chefs event returns with a bit of a different vibe. After years of being inside the Avenues Mall, the event shifted to a restaurant week due to Covid. It returns to being a one stop eat experience, but in a more intimate setting inside the Glass Factory at the Railyards. While there will be less chefs, it will still be packed full of good eats, community connecting and more. The VIP area will be hosted by the recently opened Myrtle Ave. Brewing with small belly bites supplied by Route 90 BBQ. Feasting occurs Oct. 23rd from 6-9pm. www.chsfl.org