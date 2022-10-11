Today on River City Live Chef Chef Emilio Dinzelbacher shares with us his Argentine Asado Dinner Experience. He describes it as, “A multi-course wood fire asado dinner. Different cuts of meats, grilled to perfection with roasted vegetables and cooked over an open fire, as well as an authentic dessert. Come and enjoy this unique Argentinian asado. It will be an experience you will enjoy thoroughly! Food is one of the most sincere and primitive ways to share love. It is something essential and necessary to have in our daily lives. Whether we are alone, with partners, family, or friends, food is the bond that brings us together.”