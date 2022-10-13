Get up close and personal with ghosts & ghouls

Join the Old Jail: After Dark team of professionals on an actual paranormal investigation in the St. Augustine Old Jail. Recognized as one of the most haunted buildings in the country, the Old Jail is shrouded in mystery and lore. The historic building housed prisoners from 1891 to 1953 when it was closed due to its deplorable conditions and the cruelty that it inflicted on its residents. Eight documented hangings were carried out on this site in addition to many other deaths that can only be described as unnatural. Perhaps these are the reasons why many believe the Old Jail to be an epicenter for paranormal activity and why it has become a popular destination for ghost hunters everywhere.

Before your investigation begins, their experienced guides will share their investigative techniques to prepare you for any strange and peculiar phenomena that you may encounter. Each guest will be provided with and trained to use an array of traditional and state-of-the-art ghost hunting equipment. Book your tour now by clicking here.