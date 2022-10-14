The winners of the First Coast Dancing with the Stars, Brandice Acree and Sean Anthony, are going to present a short dancing lesson to get you moving this holiday season. After, they are going to share about their journey to the mirror ball trophy and the grand opening of Studio 904. Brandice won First Coast Dancing with the Stars contest to support the Beaches Fines Arts (youth educational outreach programs) by raising $30,000.
First Coast Dancing with the Stars winner teaches Mark how to dance
