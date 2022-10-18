“Caroline or Change” performing at Players By the Sea

Players by the Sea community theater is excited to announce their Fall fundraiser! The award-winning musical, Caroline or Change. For over 57 years Players by the Sea has been able to produce incredible productions for the beaches community and greater Jacksonville. The theater was greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to shift and reimagine its programming in an effort to keep the arts alive in Jacksonville! Players by the Sea is asking for tax-deductible donations during the run of this show.

Pulling from some of the most talented performers and artists in Jacksonville, with music from Tony Award-winning Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Toni Kushner, comes the Olivier Award-winning “Caroline or Change.” The compelling story of A black woman who works as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, where she is allowed to keep the pocket change, she finds while doing laundry. This becomes a point of pride and even crisis for the maid, who cannot cope with greater changes in her life and in the growing civil rights movement.