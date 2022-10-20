The Dolly Llama in Ponte Vedra is not your usual dessert shop

Founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and European restaurateur and entrepreneur, Samuel Baroux, The Dolly Llama made their dream of working together into a reality.

When looking to put their concept into fruition, Samuel and Eric, agreed that Dolly would be the perfect representation for their ice cream and waffle brand, bringing all that fun llama spirit into creative dessert concoctions, happy customers and great, fun vibes!

Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, Waffle Sticks, and OG liege Waffles and continues to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup.