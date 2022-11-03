How to get free coffee after you Vote Boldly

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Farah & Farah, a leading Florida and Georgia personal injury law firm committed to supporting community and civic activities, is offering Vote Boldly, an upbeat campaign created to increase and encourage voter engagement on election day in key cities throughout Florida and Georgia. The acclaimed law firm is teaming up with four local coffee shops to give away coffee to help awaken voters to act boldly by casting their vote.

On Election Day, Tuesday November 8, Farah & Farah is inviting voters to enjoy a free cup of coffee, up to $5, at participating locally-owned and operated coffee shops. All voters have to do is present an “I Voted” sticker or proof that they voted by mail (a photo or verbal commitment is sufficient) to receive a free cup of their choice.

Participating Coffee Shops:

Jacksonville

Southern Roots Filling Station

Ink Factory Coffee Shop

Ground Level Coffee

Bold Bean Coffee Roasters; Locations include Riverside and Jacksonville Beach

