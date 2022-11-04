Balanced Soul Wellness Spa offers tranquility in the heart of San Marco

Balanced Soul Wellness is a Jacksonville Day Spa tucked in the historic heart of San Marco. Inspired by tranquility, our spa understands how important it is to relax in serenity. They not only offer beauty services but also wellness experiences such as Vitamin IV Therapy, B-12 Shots, and customizable massages. Whether you are focusing on health & wellness, relaxation, or enhancing your beauty needs, their licensed team including Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Massage Therapists, and Estheticians strive to enhance our client’s expectations. Their themed spa is inspired and designed by our female owner Kellie Turner, and is truly unique and one of a kind.