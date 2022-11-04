Sherrod Brown’s EP “Sad Boys Club” Releasing Nov. 6th.

Sherrod Brown honed his skills at Douglas Anderson School of the arts, which afforded him the opportunity to merge technical training with his natural gifts. His skills positioned him to work with acts such as Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey to name a few. He has performed nationally and also spent time hanging with Mario Lopez. He is the owner and creative director of the Posh Factory Performing Arts Center. He has been recognized as one of Florida’s top 20 business owners under 40. He became the first male NBA dancer and cheerleader for the Orlando Magic. His latest musical endeavor is producing and singing his new EP “Sad Boys Club”.