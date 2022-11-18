Air Fryer Friday | How to make pumpkin bagels

¼ cup pumpkin puree

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup vanilla flavored Greek yogurt

1 large egg

1 Tablespoon water

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (optional)

Strain the pumpkin puree through a fine mesh strainer or a piece of cheesecloth for 5 minutes or until it’s about the same texture as Greek yogurt.

In a marge mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Mix in the pumpkin puree, Greek yogurt, and pumpkin pie spice (if using) to form a sticky dough.

Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead 5-6 times, until smooth.

Divide the bagel dough into 4 pieces. Roll each piece of dough into an 8-inch rope. Bring the ends of each rope together and pinch to seal.

In a small bowl, whisk egg and water together. Brush the top of each bagel with the egg mixture.

Place the bagels in your air fryer basket in a single layer. Air fry at 325ºF for 14 minutes, until crisp and golden brown.

For the full recipe click here. Recipe created by healthy-delicious.com.