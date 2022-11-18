Air Fryer Friday | How to make pumpkin bagels

¼ cup pumpkin puree
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup vanilla flavored Greek yogurt
1 large egg
1 Tablespoon water
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (optional)
Strain the pumpkin puree through a fine mesh strainer or a piece of cheesecloth for 5 minutes or until it’s about the same texture as Greek yogurt.
In a marge mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Mix in the pumpkin puree, Greek yogurt, and pumpkin pie spice (if using) to form a sticky dough.
Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead 5-6 times, until smooth.
Divide the bagel dough into 4 pieces. Roll each piece of dough into an 8-inch rope. Bring the ends of each rope together and pinch to seal.
In a small bowl, whisk egg and water together. Brush the top of each bagel with the egg mixture.
Place the bagels in your air fryer basket in a single layer. Air fry at 325ºF for 14 minutes, until crisp and golden brown.
For the full recipe click here. Recipe created by healthy-delicious.com.