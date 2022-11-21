Noreen’s Picks: Gifts for every woman in your life

Noreen says:”Keep Calm & Shop on!”

Selecting gifts for the girls in your life doesn’t have to cost a fortune or take forever to find. Sometimes the simplest of gifts are what she’ll love!

I went shopping around town and in Florida and found some special, practical, fun and unique ideas to stuff her stocking or wrap up under the tree. It’s not just about toys or dolls.

Look for anything with COLOR, girls and pre-teens swoon over anything with color! Anything glitter and sparkling rules too.

From clothing, fashion accessories, beauty and room decor.

Makeup kits and makeup brushes are a great way to introduce them to the world of makeup. A face wash or anything for the lips are great too. They can be fake makeup kits or real makeup.

Start them on the right track. Teach them how they don’t have to use a lot. They have a lifetime to enjoy makeup if they want.

Anything Bath and Body will please them more than you know. Choose light scented or unscented products that nourish and hydrate the skin. Bath bombs or bubble bath is fun too!

Books or story books are also a good idea. One book I found is a comic book style cookbook on how to make dumplings. So cute and practical. Mom, dad and grandma can get in on the learning fun too! Afterwards they all can enjoy and eat the yummy finished products!

Useful hair brushes, combs, hair detangling spray and shampoos are all much needed. Hair bows and pretty clips are too.

Some girls love to bake cookies. So another unique and awesome gift is a kit on How-To make Fortune Cookies set. They can make and fill with favorite fortune messages and

learn about other cultures and enjoy what she (or he) creates too. So fun!

The key here is to give sincere and practical presents that they can learn from, explore, play in the kitchen and more.

Christmas and Chanukah are on the way. Don’t stress out. No need to overthink it. Keep it simple. It’s the THOUGHT that counts.

