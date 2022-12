Pie 95 began as a wood fired oven pizza food truck 4 years ago. After trekking up and down the highway sharing his neapolitan style pizza to the Jax community, Evan found a brick and mortar location in Riverside to make a permanent home. His menu has expanded beyond pizza and the vibe in the restaurant is calm and familial. Rance dropped in to check the evolution of Pie 95 Pizza.

www.pie95pizza.com