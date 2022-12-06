Unique gift ideas that will wow your loved ones

Less than 3 weeks til Christmas and we have some more unique gift ideas for you–Anne Roy has a wide ranging selection to browse through.

VUDECO makes Glow in The Dark Blankets for kids. They measure 50 X 60″ and are made of extremely soft 100% polyester microfiber which has great quality and durability for long-lasting usage. 10 minutes of exposure to a light source (daylight / fluorescent / lamp) gives 3 hours of luminous glow. amazon.com

Inkopious is an apparel brand that helps you show off what you love most in life. They design, create, and print apparel with a goal to inspire conversation with like-minded people. Find your new favorite swag for your next dog walk, trip to the cafe, or just lounging around the house. inkopious.com

Hoshiny makes beautiful hair accessories and jewelry. The hair claws come in a variety of sizes and whimsical designs including animals and fruit. They also offer a holiday collection. River City Live viewers are offered a discount code, TBA20% at checkout. hoshiny.com

Fifth & Cherry, has built a name for itself by being the best source of premium cutting boards that people entrust for their holiday food prep and family traditions. The brand offers a lifetime warranty and free refinishing (the only cutting board company in the world to do this). All boards can be personalized with a family name or meaningful date for the gift receiver. fifthandcherry.com

The Shotski specializes in making custom Shotskis that are guaranteed to take your party to the next level. Each shotski is made from laminated maple wood and contains a waterproof coating to ensure years of longevity. The anodized aluminum brackets won’t bend, break, rust or corrode and rubber grommets hold all of the most common shot glass sizes. shootski.com